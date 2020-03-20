First Alert: A cloudy, wet weekend on the menu for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s weather has certainly been fit for a duck as pockets of rain showers continue to pass through East Texas. It is also much cooler, with temperatures dropping from the 80’s into the 60’s.
We will see rain chances taper down tonight as the clouds remain in place and overnight lows drop into the lower 50’s.
Your weekend is shaping up to be wet at times, with our best time frame to see more wet weather taking place from late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Outside of the rain, we will remain under the clouds with highs on Saturday climbing to near 60 before jumping up to near 70 by Sunday afternoon.
We will hang on to some low-end rain chances early next week, but the trend will be toward drier and warmer weather coming in to play as we transition toward the middle part of next week.
In fact, southerly winds combining with sunshine will really help boost our temperatures into the middle-to-upper 80’s from Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Considering our average high is 73 degrees, we will be running about ten-to-twelve degrees above normal, making it feel like May and not March.
Our next cold front looks to come through East Texas about a week from now, bringing us a low chance for some rain at this time.
