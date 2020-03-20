Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to be likely through the majority of our afternoon and early evening. Moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning will be possible with the strongest storms today but thankfully the severe threat is very low. Breaks in the rain will begin in our northern counties and should clear south through the later evening hours although there will be spots in Deep East Texas who could still see a stray shower on and off throughout the overnight hours into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures are dropping across East Texas now that we are behind a cold front and will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s across the area during the “heat” of the day. Temps will continue to fall overnight and will likely start off chilly tomorrow in the middle 40s before warming back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs tomorrow afternoon. More showers move in later on Saturday afternoon and will continue to be likely throughout Sunday as well. A few more scattered showers will be possible on Monday before skies finally dry out for most of the area as we head into the middle part of next week. Temperatures will be on the rise as we head into next week, with most of East Texas reaching the middle 80s for highs by next Thursday.