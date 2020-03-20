Lufkin Independent School District launches Lufkin Learns at Home website for students/parents

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - From the Lufkin Independent School District:
Students of all ages will have the opportunity to continue studies at home with the newly launched Lufkin Learns @ Home webpage. The site is full of activities and enrichment opportunities for parents to share with their children. Lessons are organized by grade levels Pre-K through high school.
The assignments and activities are for the week of March 23–27 and will be updated weekly. For easy access, the website link is on the first page of the www.lufkinisd.org website or click below.
For those who are unable to log on to the site electronically, printed packets will be available to pick up at all campuses on Monday, March 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for studentsPre-K through 5th grade.
Curriculum packets for secondary students will be available Monday, March 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. only at Lufkin Middle School and Lufkin High School.
Pre-School through 5th grade curriculum packets may be picked up at any of these locations:
- Burley Primary 502 Joyce Lane
- Dunbar Primary 1807 Martin Luther King Jr.
- Garrett Primary 229 Leach St.
- Hackney Primary 708 Lubbock St.
- Herty Primary 2804 Paul Ave.
- Kurth Primary 521 York Drive
- Trout Primary 1014 Allendale Dr.
- Anderson Elementary 381 Champions Dr.
- Brandon Elementary 1612 Sayers St.
- Brookhollow Elementary 1009 Live Oak Lane
- Coston Elementary 707 Trenton St.
- Slack Elementary 1305 Fuller Springs Dr.
- Lufkin Middle School 900 E. Denman Ave.
- Lufkin High School 309 S. Medford Dr.
Secondary curriculum packets may be picked up at these locations:
- Packets for LMS students are only available at Lufkin Middle School 900 E. Denman Avenue
- Packets for LHS students are only available at Lufkin High School 309 S. Medford Drive
Sheila Adams, Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations,
Lufkin Independent School District, Leading today’s students. Preparing tomorrow’s leaders.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.