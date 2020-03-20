Lufkin ISD offering more curbside meal pickup locations available Monday

Lufkin ISD offering more curbside meal pickup locations available Monday
Lufkin ISD offering more curbside meal pickup locations available Monday (Source: Lufkin ISD Facebook page)
By Nahum Lopez | March 20, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 10:15 AM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - From the Lufkin Independent School District:

Beginning Monday, March 23, the district has added extra feeding locations and will serve only one time a day providing a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and breakfast items for students to have breakfast food for the next morning.

The feeding sites are: Lufkin High School, Lufkin Middle School, Coston Elementary, Brandon Elementary, Slack Elementary, Trout Primary and Herty Primary. Meals will be served through pick-up only. Students age 18 and under must be present to receive the meals.

Feeding Locations:

  • Lufkin High School 309 S. Medford Dr.
  • Lufkin Middle School 900 E. Denman Ave.
  • Brandon Elementary 1612 Sayers St.
  • Coston Elementary 707 Trenton St.
  • Herty Primary 2804 Paul Ave.
  • Slack Elementary 1305 Fuller Springs Dr.
  • Trout Primary 1014 Allendale Dr.

Sheila Adams, Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations,

Lufkin Independent School District, Leading today’s students. Preparing tomorrow’s leaders.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.