Lufkin ISD offering more curbside meal pickup locations available Monday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - From the Lufkin Independent School District:
Beginning Monday, March 23, the district has added extra feeding locations and will serve only one time a day providing a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and breakfast items for students to have breakfast food for the next morning.
The feeding sites are: Lufkin High School, Lufkin Middle School, Coston Elementary, Brandon Elementary, Slack Elementary, Trout Primary and Herty Primary. Meals will be served through pick-up only. Students age 18 and under must be present to receive the meals.
Feeding Locations:
- Lufkin High School 309 S. Medford Dr.
- Lufkin Middle School 900 E. Denman Ave.
- Brandon Elementary 1612 Sayers St.
- Coston Elementary 707 Trenton St.
- Herty Primary 2804 Paul Ave.
- Slack Elementary 1305 Fuller Springs Dr.
- Trout Primary 1014 Allendale Dr.
Sheila Adams, Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations,
Sheila Adams, Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations,
Lufkin Independent School District,
