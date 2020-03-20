Privacy laws protect patients amid COVID-19 outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As cases of COVID-19 began to be reported in East Texas, we heard from many of you wondering where these patients live and where they have been. However, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability act, or HIPAA, prevents the release of that information.
“We want to make sure that we have a strong relationship with our patients and the HIPAA law really provides that. It provides a way to make sure that our patients are comfortable with sharing information,” Vice President of Compliance and Privacy for CHRISTUS Health Gregory Ehardt said.
Ehardt says hospitals have an obligation to report new cases to public health authorities, but they also have an obligation to protect patients’ privacy.
“It is difficult, it’s always difficult we of course err on the side of patient privacy and that’s the law and that’s what we want, we want our patients to feel comfortable, but we always want to make sure that the public is aware whenever there’s a need to know,” Erhardt said.
Ehardt says if you take the necessary precautions, they will help protect you.
“Really focus on that social distancing, things that we’re focusing on heavily, keeping our hands washed, and taking all the precautions. We think this is important that we do everything we can in our power to do all that we’re being told to do and take all those precautions,” Erhardt said.
If you begin to show symptoms of COVID-19 and go to a hospital, Ehardt says your privacy will be protected.
“We want you to know that we’re doing everything we can from a security standpoint, from a privacy standpoint to really protect every patient that walks in that door,” Ehardt said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.