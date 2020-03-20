COVID-19 leads to problems for salon owners

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Local beauticians are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a few small businesses in deep East Texas are taking a hit. Two local hair salons tell us how they were impacted.
For the past week, Doneisha Jones’ salon, La’Kio Beauty, has been experiencing a high volume of cancellations.
“I had a total of 4 clients today and I already had 2 cancellations. I usually have between 20 to 30 per week. It went from 20 to 30 a week to having like 4 or 5 clients a week,” Jones’ said.
Amanda Cannon, is a stylist at Blown Away Salon and she agreed.
“We’re losing business,” Cannon said. “Majority of us here, that is our only source of income. And when that goes away, we’re stuck with asking, ‘what do we do?’”
With business being slow, both stylists say their main concern is being able to provide for their families.
In order to keep a steady income, while following the CDC’s most recent guidelines, Jones says customers can avoid contact by buying wigs.
“Wigs can be made. I can order the hair, make the wig and you can come and pick it up,” Jones explained.
And for people who are keeping their appointments, social distancing is enforced.
“We’re trying to take only one client at a time. We’re trying to make sure that they are coming alone, not bringing their children and not bringing a friend with them,” Cannon added.
Both are taking precautionary measures to ensure that their salon is sanitary for when business returns as normal.
