WEBXTRA: Lufkin gym offering streaming workouts for adults, kids

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - People are starting to look for ways to stay healthy at home with gyms closing down across the state tonight at midnight.
FITT LIFE gym in Lufkin is offering streaming workouts including a free Facebook live "P.E." style workout in the mornings for kids and their parents.
They will also be posting daily scavenger hunts on their social media pages.
Livewell Athletic Club is also working on some digital workouts for people to use through their facebook page as well as other websites they work with inside the gym.
Tonight at 10, Sports Director Caleb Beames will have more on people trying to stay in shape will at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
