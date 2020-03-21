2 killed when car crosses into oncoming lane, struck by 18-wheeler in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a report of a two vehicle crash early this morning on US Hwy 96, about seven miles south of Center.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 2:20 a.m., a 2008 Pontiac passenger car was traveling south. For unknown reasons the driver crossed over the center of the roadway and was struck in the passenger side by a 2007 International truck tractor semi-trailer, DPS says.
The driver of the Pontiac is identified as 28-year-old Jordan Shisler from Center. A passenger was with Shisler, identified as 20-year-old Jasmin Cavazos, also from Center. Both Shisler and Cavazos were pronounced deceased at the scene by a Shelby County Justice of the Peace, according to DPS Sgt. David Hendry.
The driver of the International is identified as 30-year-old Jasper Houston from Frierson, LA. Houston was transported to a Center hospital for possible treatment and later released.
This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.