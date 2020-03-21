Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS RUNOFFS POSTPONED
Abbott postpones May 26 primary runoffs until July 14
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott has postponed the May 26 primary runoff elections until July 14 because of the coronavirus threat. The governor's office announced the delay in a statement Friday afternoon, citing “the state's ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the illness caused by the new coronavirus. State health officials have identified about 200 COVID-19 cases in Texas, with five patients dying of the disease. Early voting for the runoffs will begin July 6.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNITED STATES-TROOPS
Returning troops denied water, bathrooms under quarantine
WASHINGTON (AP) — It wasn’t the welcome home that U.S. soldiers expected when they returned from war zones in the Middle East in the past week. Soldiers returning to Fort Bliss, Texas, were herded into buses, and they were denied water and the use of bathrooms. Then they were quarantined in packed barracks, with little food or access to the outdoors. The soldiers posted notes on social media about the poor conditions and their complaints got quick attention from senior Army and Pentagon leaders. Now changes are under way at Bliss and Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where quarantined soldiers also complained of poor conditions.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNITED-STATES-MEXICO
New restrictions coming on travel between the US and Mexico
SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials are expected to announce new restrictions on the southern border Friday as they try to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. and Mexico have been working on plans to halt much of the cross-border travel without disrupting trade. Officials on both sides of the border say the plan is expected to look much like restrictions already announced on all-but-essential travel and trade between the U.S. and Canada. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says, “We want to make sure that cargo continues, trade continues, heath care workers continue to be able to traverse that border. But tourism, some recreational activities and other things" need to stop during this crisis.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWAY
Southwest Airlines cuts most flights in and out of Midway
CHICAGO (AP) — Southwest Airlines has significantly scaled back its flights in and out of Midway International Airport, its Chicago hub, days after federal authorities closed the airport's control tower after technicians tested positive for the coronavirus. Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Brandy King said the Dallas-based airline had canceled about 170 of its roughly 250 daily flights in and out of Midway due to the airspace restrictions following the control tower's closure. King said that reports that Southwest Airlines had cancelled all flights in and out of Midway were not accurate. She says it's not clear how long the airline will keep its reduced flight level in and out of Midway.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS EXECUTION
Texas court delays 2nd execution due to virus outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has delayed the execution of a second death row inmate as the state tries to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ordered a 60-day delay of Tracy Beatty's scheduled March 25 execution in "light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address that emergency.” Beatty was set to die for the 2003 slaying of his 62-year-old mother. The court noted it previously upheld his conviction and sentence. The court on Monday ordered a similar delay for John William Hummel's scheduled execution on Wednesday.
SEVERE WEATHER-TEXAS
NWS: Confirmed tornado caused damage in rural North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that damage cause in a section of rural North Texas was caused by a tornado. A weather service survey team examined damage caused Wednesday by the late-night storm south of Graham, about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Team members concluded Thursday that the damage caused was consistent with a tornado with winds of 105 to 110 mph. To the west, in the Abilene area, the weather service confirmed at least 2 tornadoes, both rated at least EF2 with winds of 111 to 135 mph.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DRIVE-THRU-TESTS
Houston pleads for more tests, gear as cars pack hospital
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston residents waited in a line of cars more than a mile long as drive-thru testing for the new coronavirus begins in the city. The mayor and county officials on Thursday warned that there aren't enough kits or protective gear to meet demand. Texas has reported more than 140 virus cases and five deaths. Public frustrations over the difficulty of getting tested have been building since the first U.S. case was confirmed Jan. 20. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says about 2,500 testing kits are available at the drive-thru at United Memorial Medical Center, and only those showing symptoms will be screened.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE
US seeks $3 billion to boost oil producers as prices plunge
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking $3 billion from Congress to top up the country’s strategic petroleum reserves, potentially propping up U.S. oil producers after crude prices crashed globally. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette denied Thursday the move was about propping up prices for U.S. oil giants. Brouillette says it makes sense to fill up the national petroleum supplies at a time of cheap oil. Oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia have stepped up pumping, threatening the market share of U.S. oil. Congress has to approve the money for the purchases. The administration must overcome opposition from some Democratic lawmakers.
IMMIGRATION-DEATH IN CUSTODY
Man dies by apparent suicide in ICE family detention center
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old Honduran man died by apparent suicide at one of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's family detention centers. ICE did not identify the man. It said he was pronounced dead at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after being found unresponsive at the Karnes County Residential Center in South Texas. The facility detains about 700 parents and children. The legal group RAICES says it was representing the man and called his death “devastating.” The death is the ninth to occur in ICE custody since the start of the governmental fiscal year in October, exceeding the eight deaths that occurred in the prior year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS-STANDARDIZED TESTS
States suspending standardized tests as schools close
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus has prompted several states to cancel the standardized testing that is dreaded by students and teachers alike. Many states were scheduled to begin testing in April but now face school closures that could last weeks or longer. States are asking federal education officials to waive federal testing requirements. Many states use high-stakes testing to advance students to the next grade level and rate schools and teachers. Education groups also say bringing kids in for testing after weeks of online learning wouldn't be fair to them.