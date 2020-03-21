Nacogdoches county, city issue Declaration of Local Disaster due to public health emergency

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Nacogdoches County and the City of Nacogdoches:
Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell and City of Nacogdoches Mayor Shelley Brophy issued a Declaration of Local Disaster Due to Public Health Emergency from the Coronavirus on behalf of their respective entities in response to the executive order issued by Governor Abbott from the State of Texas and federal declarations.
“The Declaration of Local Disaster activates the emergency management plan and enables governmental entities within Nacogdoches County to access state and federal resources and seek possible reimbursement for expenses related to COVID-19,” Judge Greg Sowell said.
“While Nacogdoches has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, to ensure the health and safety of all our residents, these measures were taken following disaster declarations by the President of the United States and the Texas Governor,” Mayor Shelley Brophy said. “These actions will allow the City and the County to allocate resources, utilize personnel, and enact procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the City of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County.”
All critical infrastructure in our community will remain operational. For offices and workplaces that remain open, employees should practice good hygiene and, where feasible, work from home in order to achieve optimum isolation from COVID-19.
Public officials urge residents of Nacogdoches County to remain calm and stay informed by seeking facts from the Centers for Disease Control and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
These declarations take effect immediately and will expire in 7 days unless renewed by the Nacogdoches City Council and Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.