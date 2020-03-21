Nacogdoches county, city issue Declaration of Local Disaster due to public health emergency

“While Nacogdoches has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, to ensure the health and safety of all our residents, these measures were taken following disaster declarations by the President of the United States and the Texas Governor,” Mayor Shelley Brophy said. “These actions will allow the City and the County to allocate resources, utilize personnel, and enact procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the City of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County.”