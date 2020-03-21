Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! After a cloudy but quiet day, showers and isolated thundershowers will begin to increase in coverage across East Texas this evening. On and off light to moderate rain will be likely overnight and into early tomorrow morning before showers become much more spotty in the afternoon. Patchy fog will be possible early tomorrow morning as well so please be careful on any roadways before the fog can lift later in the morning. We will also see a cool start tomorrow in the lower 50s but as we head into the afternoon, a warm front will track north through East Texas and will help temperatures warm back into the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Monday, mainly for areas along and north of I-20. A few more spotty showers on Tuesday as a weak cold front tries to move through East Texas before washing out, then skies look to stay dry through Friday afternoon. Despite the frontal passage, afternoon temperatures will continue to rise through Friday where most of East Texas will be in the eighties for highs during the middle to late part of next week. Our dry streak will end Friday night as another cold front brings showers and isolated thunderstorms back into East Texas for next weekend.