WEBXTRA: Angelina County employees working to keep facilities clean, sanitized

“I started a month ago when it was first announced it was going to hit the United States to buy supplies, and I am buying on a weekly basis,” said Angelina County Hilton Henson, Angelina County’s maintenance manager. “I had some items that were back-ordered, but I have been told that the backorders are being filled first before new orders, so we will get our stuff. The vendors are also working on the weekends now to keep up with demand.”