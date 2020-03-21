WEBXTRA: Angelina County employees working to keep facilities clean, sanitized

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple steps are being taken to keep Angelina County's facilities clean and sanitized during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over at the Angelina County Detention Center, cleaning crews clean every area three times a day.
“We will wipe down everything from inside the cells, outside the cells, the door handles to the benches in the lobby; just making sure everything is clean,” said Sheriff Greg Sanches. “We took steps while the flu season was going on, so we were ahead of the game.”
In total there are 27 building that the county owns. On Tuesday, the county commissioners voted to close down all public access to facilities and send all non-essential employees home.
The only facilities still operating are the jail, the juvenile detention center, the landfill, and the airport fulling station.
While it is hard for stores to keep sanitizes in stock, the county is still able to get hospital-grade cleaning equipment from their vendors.
“I started a month ago when it was first announced it was going to hit the United States to buy supplies, and I am buying on a weekly basis,” said Angelina County Hilton Henson, Angelina County’s maintenance manager. “I had some items that were back-ordered, but I have been told that the backorders are being filled first before new orders, so we will get our stuff. The vendors are also working on the weekends now to keep up with demand.”
