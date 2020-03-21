Country legend Kenny Rogers had close ties to Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Caleb Beames spoke to Robert Blake, the former director of the PineyWoods Fine Arts Association about country music Kenny Rogers, who died Friday night at the age of 81 at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Blake was the head of the Crockett-based non-profit organization when Rogers came to Crockett on his farewell tour in 2017. The show in Crockett was one of Rogers’ final tour concerts.
Crockett was always a special place for Rogers. in the 1970s, he filmed a television special from Crockett, where his mother lived.
The grammy-winning singer-actor was best known for his “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler”.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.