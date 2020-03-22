City of Lufkin: Disaster declaration ban on gatherings of 10 or more includes churches

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In response to questions from the public about the city’s recent disaster declaration, a clarification was posted on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page on Friday. The clarification stated that the temporary ban on gatherings of groups of 10 or more people also includes churches.
The post stated that the clarification was made “out of respect for the free exercise of religion in the City of Lufkin. It also cited the compelling interest the town has in the protection of its citizens.
“First, the declaration applies to all public or private gatherings of more than 10 people, including churches,” the post stated. “The churches may, of course, meet for worship in groups of 10 or less, provided there is ample room for parishioners to remain six feet apart.”
According to the post, the limitation of numbers is not intended to prohibit the free exercise of religion. The clarification also stated that the declaration doesn’t violate the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.
“The City’s Declaration does not infringe belief or practice of religion,” the post stated. “It temporarily limits the number of people in gatherings due to an existing imminent threat to residents of the City.”
The regulations outlined in the City of Lufkin’s disaster declaration “amount to a law of general applicability,” the Facebook post stated. It said Lukfin officials sought to “further the city’s compelling interest in protecting its residents by the least restrictive means possible - that is by limiting the size of gatherings so social distancing can be ensured.”
“Few governments - federal, state, or local - have been more encouraging and respectful of religion within its borders than the City of Lufkin,” the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post went on to say that Mayor Bob Brown and all City of Lufkin officials are appealing to the town’s residents, especially its religious leaders to help protect the most vulnerable people in the city by “rigorously complying with the local and state declarations.”
“Today, we joined the County and the State in declaring a state of disaster due to a public health emergency,” Brown said in a March 19 press release, which was also posted on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page. “We took this step specifically to activate the City's emergency management plan and to proactively prevent the rapid spread of the virus.
In the same press release, Angelina County Judge Don Lymberly said the county is working to coordinate its efforts with the City of Lufkin and the Angelina County and Cities Health District.
“Through the cooperation of our residents listening closely to our public health experts and practicing social distancing protocols, we can reduce our risks all over the County,” Lymberly said.
The respective declarations went into effective at 11:59 p.m. on March 20 and will be in place through March 27 unless they are extended by the Angelina County Commissioners Court and the LufkinCity Council.
The regulations outlined in the Lufkin and Angelina County disaster declarations include:
• A prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people
• A prohibition of dine-in services for restaurants
• The closure of bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms, health studios, theaters, and commercial amusement facilities
“The regulations, which have the effect of ordinances during the duration of the declarations, are meant to protect life and property and preserve critical resources while a state of disaster is in effect,” the press release stated.
Any violations of the regulations outlined in the city and county disaster regulations could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.
A copy of the City of Lufkin Declaration is available on the City's web page at https://www.cityoflufkin.com, and a copy of the Angelina County Declaration is available on the County's web page, at https://www.angelinacounty.net.
“While yes this is enforceable, we trust the community to do the right thing and follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of this disease,” said Gerald Williamson, Lufkin’s director of public safety. “Remember, this is for the greater good, and it’s temporary.”
