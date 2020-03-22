Faith leaders share how they continue serving their communities

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In difficult times it’s common for people to find peace through their faith, that better days are coming.
Now, congregations are meeting in different ways, but are still connecting.
Two faith leaders in Lufkin talk about how they continue serving their communities.
Mark Livingston, senior pastor, at Keltys First Baptist Church, said that in scripture, disaster in the life of people is not new.
“So when you go to scriptures you find disasters, like Noah in the ark, you find the Apostle Paul at the very end of Acts. He spends two years in his house,” said Livingston.
Congregational leader, Tim Stewart with Congregation Beth Simcha said people can turn to the book of Psalms for reassurance.
“Psalms is greatly instructive what to do in times of fear, in times of trouble,” Stewart said. “And to understand that we can put aside these things, and we can rely on God.”
Livingston said that as horrible as this pandemic is, it won’t stop the people of God.
“So really, this pandemic may cause us to do social distancing, but it doesn’t really stop what we can do to continue to be the church, be together, be with one another,” Livingston said.
Stewart advises the community to do their best not to panic. Instead, in times of disarray, have the right kind of fear.
“The fear that draws you to God,” Stewart said. “Not the fear that makes you run to the grocery store and buy up everything that you can.”
Both congregations are having services and communicating with members digitally.
“We’re going to broadcast our services through our social media, through our web page, through all of the avenues that we have that we’ve made use of, before this, to just constantly communicate with our people,” Livingston said.
Beth Simcha is meeting online too.
“We are still here, we are not meeting here in location right now,” Stewart said. “But we are doing Zoom meetings. We stay in touch with each other through texting, through emails, through phone calls.”
Livingston said that the times we’re in are amazing because we all are able to talk with each other from distances on a daily basis.
Some places are even doing drive up services, where members stay in their cars and listen to the service from their car.
