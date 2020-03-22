Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! More cloudy skies and showers as we head into the end of our weekend. Light to moderate rain in the form of scattered showers will persist into the first half of our Monday but thankfully rain chances become much more sparse as we head into the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. On top of a few potential showers to start out the day, patchy fog will once again be possible. Speaking of tomorrow morning, temperatures look to range from the lower to middle 60s for a majority of the area tomorrow morning before warming into the middle to upper 70s during the afternoon. A weak Pacific cold front will move into East Texas on Tuesday before washing out later in the day. This will help a few more showers develop during the PM hours of Tuesday and will lead to a cooler start on Wednesday morning. Plenty of sunshine and dry weather for most of Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures will remain warm in the lower to middle 80s. Cloudy skies return on Friday but the rain looks to hold off until the later evening hours when another cold front begins to move through the area. More showers and cooler temperatures on Saturday before skies dry out and open back up on Sunday!