Better East Texas: The COVID economy

We still have light bulbs that wear out, vehicles that need new tires, pets that need their annual shots. This new normal demands a change in our habits and the habits of the businesses in our personal economy. First of all, business need to be ready with updated websites and social media assets so that customers know they are open and can prepare to use their services in the most efficient way. As customers, we need to make sure we are doing everything possible by phone and by using these local businesses’ digital information to streamline the shopping and purchasing experience. If we do this responsibly, then we can practice social distancing while still supporting our local businesses. We just can’t default to Amazon or some delivery service without trying to support the local economy. We’ll get through COVID-19, we just don’t have to be passengers that take no action.