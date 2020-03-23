Commercial cleaning suppliers forced to turn down retail customers due to demand, priority

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - All grocery store shoppers have noticed bare shelves on the cleaning supply aisle. Some shoppers are now turning to commercial cleaning supply outlets.
Winder’s Sales and Services in Nacogdoches has noticed a pickup in retail customers, but often vice-president Pete Winder turns them away at the door. He said his priority is serving commercial customers that can’t afford to go without sanitizing supplies. School districts, jails, the city of Nacogdoches, and Stephen F. Austin State University are all customers.
Winder spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about his own supply from the manufacturer, and why it’s so important to watch his inventory carefully.
