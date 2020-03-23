Dallas County judge issues ‘shelter-at-home’ order to slow spread of COVID-19

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas County’s judge has issued a shelter-at-home order for the county which will start at 11:59 p.m. on Monday and continue until at least April 3, according to a KDFW story.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ move came on the heels of a Sunday press conference in which Gov. Greg Abbott said that he has no plans at this time to issue a stay-at-home order for the entire state of Texas to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“The order states, ‘all individuals currently living within Dallas County are ordered to shelter at their place of residence,’ unless doing an ‘essential activity’ (going to the grocery store or getting other necessary supplies, exercising while complying with social distancing, going to work, or caring for another family member or pet),” the KFDW stated.
According to the KDFW web story, all businesses operating within Dallas County, except essential businesses are ordered to cease all activities at facilities located in the county. The order also states that all essential businesses must comply with social distancing protocols as much as possible.
The order from Jenkins defined essential businesses as the following: hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, essential critical infrastructure, grocery stores, warehouse stores, liquor stores, gas stations, businesses that supply products for people that work from home, businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services for the economically disadvantaged, trash and recycling services, funeral homes, news media, and childcare services, the KDFW article stated.
According to the KDFW story, Jenkins’ order also says that worship services in Dallas County must be limited to video or teleconferencing. In addition, churches are now required to limit their staffs to 10 people or less on-site when they are conducting their services.
The KDFW web story also stated that DART will continue to run.
Earlier Sunday, Louisiana Governor Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday.
