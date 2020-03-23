Distillery in Nacogdoches switches focus from spirits to hand sanitizer to address shortage

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A distillery in Nacogdoches has temporarily switched its focus from producing rum, vodka, and whiskey to helping address the shortage in hand sanitizer due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Front Porch Distillery has opened a drive-thru hand sanitizer pick-up service. Organizers said the service has been fairly popular with residents, but they’ve also helped the post office, fire departments, and EMS services.
Although the hand sanitizer is free of charge, the distillery does ask customers to bring their own containers.
The distillery’s hand sanitizer is 95-percent alcohol, well above 60-percent ethanol or 70-percent isopropanol as recommended by the CDC.
Front Porch Distillery’s hand sanitizer drive-thru service will remain open until 5 p.m. or until supplies last. The distillery also has curbside pickup available for bottle sales. To contact them, you can call (936) 564-3999.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.