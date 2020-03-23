East Texas roadwork projects for the week of March 23

In Longview, Judson Road/SH 502 is reduced to one lane each direction between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place as a city contractor conducts street work that is expected to take about three months to complete. The work is part of the Transportation Alternative Grant Funded by LEDCO and TxDOT. The project consists of constructing the Guthrie Creek Trail from Marshall Avenue to Eden Drive. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays. The contractor is Leland Bradlee Construction of Longview.