First Alert: Feeling the warmth in the Piney Woods this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Sauna-like conditions have returned to East Texas as the cold front that brought us some soaking rains over the weekend has now stalled out and lifted back to the north as a warm front. That has brought back the humidity and warmer temperatures to the Piney Woods.
There is a storm system that will pass by to our north tomorrow and bring in a very weak frontal boundary. Outside of some clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or two, most areas will remain dry as the better lift and rain opportunities will bypass us to the north and east.
Behind this weak front, we will be the recipients of some slightly drier air. This will lead to slight cooler mornings for our mid-week, but will also aid in unseasonably warm temperatures this week with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 80’s. Some areas may flirt with the 90-degree mark, which would put us near record high territory, especially on Thursday and Friday.
These warm days will be aided by lots of sunshine and dry weather as we get a break from the storm track throughout the week.
Our next decent shot of rain will then return on Saturday when a cold front provides us with clouds and a 40% chance of scattered showers. This front will have enough punch to cool us down and usher in some low humidity, making for some nice weather for Sunday and early next week.
