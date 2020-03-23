Monday’s Weather: Very foggy start

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A very foggy start to the day. Visibility will be less than a mile in many places this morning. The fog could last until midday for some places. Mostly cloudy this afternoon with the chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s. More clouds to start the day tomorrow and another slight chance for rain, but many places will see some clearing by late tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will warm into the 80s. Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s by afternoon. Winds become breezy through the end of the week and clouds gradually increase Thursday and Friday. A slight chance for rain late Friday becomes a likely chance for thunderstorms on Saturday, with a cold front arriving early Sunday morning.