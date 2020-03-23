Texas Department of Transportation reports closures in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Early Monday morning Texas Department of Transportation Crews in Lufkin will begin repair on a damaged signal pole on US 59 and FM 819.
According to the department, crews will begin repair on a damaged pole on US 59 and FM 819. The department said there will be some lane closures in northbound lanes. This work is expected to be completed today. According to this alert the signal will remain in red flash mode during the work with flaggers present.
The department asks that you reduce speed and obey all traffic control.
