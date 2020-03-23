WEBXTRA: TLL Temple Foundation partnering with East Texas Food Bank to provide food assistance

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The TLL Temple Foundation in Angelina County is partnering up with the East Texas Food Bank to provide emergency food assistance this Thursday, March 26.
The Foundation will be using their building at the corner of Lofton Street and Kurth Dr. to hand out boxes of emergency food. The event will be from 4 pm-7 pm. People will need to drive up in their vehicle so there is no person-to-person contact.
KTRE’s Caleb Beames talked to TLL Temple CEO Wynn Rosser. PhD about the event.
