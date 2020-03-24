Angelina Co. Commissioners extend disaster declaration.

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court voted to extend their current disaster declaration and additional 35 days.
The disaster declaration will now be in affect until May 1. The parameters of the original notice are still in place.
Those include no social gatherings over 10 people, restaurants, gyms and bars are closed but curb side pickup or drive thru is allowed.
Anyone not following the order could see a fine of $1,000 or possible jail time.
The order could be extended at any point as well as called off at any point.
