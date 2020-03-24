First Alert: Unseasonably warm weather and lots of sunshine in the offing

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak frontal boundary has made its way through East Texas, giving way to clearing skies and drier air that will follow in its wake.
This will lead to cooler mornings for our mid-week, with wake-up temperatures on Wednesday morning in the upper 50’s.
The dry air, however, will also aid in unseasonably warm temperatures in the days ahead with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 80’s. Some areas may flirt with the 90-degree mark, which would put us near record high territory, especially on Thursday and Friday.
These warm days will be aided by lots of sunshine and dry weather as we get a break from the storm track this the week.
Our next decent shot of rain will then return on Saturday when a cold front provides us with clouds and a 60% chance of passing rain showers. This front will have enough of a punch to cool us down and usher in some low humidity, making for some nice weather for Sunday as highs drop into the 70’s, which is more seasonal for this time of year.
As we transition into next week, however, it appears we will get right back into the storm track with rain chances ramping up on Monday and possibly lingering into Tuesday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.