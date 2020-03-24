Harris County issues ‘Work Safe Order’ to fight spread of COVID-19

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, on Tuesday ordered residents to stay in their homes as much as possible, leaving only for essential needs.
Hidalgo said in a tweet “This moment in history will define our future. History will say we prioritized human life.”
The order becomes effective at midnight Tuesday through April 3 and applies through Harris County.
The announcement was made at a joint press conference with Judge Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Tuesday Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley also ordered residents to stay home.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on Monday evening issued a “Stay Home, Work Safe” order. Dallas County issued a similar order.
The Austin City Council and Travis County will team up Tuesday to issue a similar stay-at-home decree, Austin Mayor Steve Adler told The Texas Tribune on Monday.
