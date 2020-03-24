2020 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown canceled due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE Has made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 Pineywoods Showdown.
This would have been the 12th installment of the event that featured games between Angelina County high school basketball all-stars and Nacogdoches County high school basketball all-stars. While we regret canceling the game we felt it was the only option as the world battles to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Despite there being no game, we had already selected coaches and narrowed down the rosters for the four teams and would like to honor them.
Angelina Boys – Coached by Patrick Sluga of Zavalla
Brody Shumaker – Central
Javaughn Luster – Diboll
Herb Gums – Diboll
Teraven Rhodes – Hudson
Keilohn Ferrell – Hudson
Logan Evans – Huntington
Dylan Willis – Huntington
Jackson Parks – Lufkin
Natron Wortham – Lufkin
Zay Shankle – Lufkin
Houston Wall – PCA
Bryson Sluga – Zavalla
Angelina Girls – Coach by SaDale Lamb of Lufkin
Alexis Lofton - Central
Kaycie Jo Brown - Central
Presley Slatter - Central
Bailee Newton - Hudson
Shaylyn Anthony - Hudson
Felicity Estrada - Hudson
Tasha Pierce - Hudson
Shalyn Hadnot – Huntington
Dayshia Runnels - Lufkin
Aniya Cottrell - Lufkin
Nillah Alexander - Lufkin
Ireland Harrell - PCA
Nacogdoches Boys – Coached by Chase Phillips of Woden
DJ Ransom – Central Heights
Andrew Wilson – Chireno
Zane Thornton – Cushing
Jacob Bruener – Douglass
Christian Jernigan – Garrison
Josh James – Martinsville
Nana Antwi-Boasiako – Nacogdoches
Deonte Jackson – Nacogdoches
Reid Taylor – Woden
Joseph Ramirez – Woden
Nacogdoches Girls coached by Lance Taylor of Woden
Brynley Thomas – Central heights
Jaleigh Johnson – Chireno
Kirsten McCormack – Cushing
Grace Leuschner – Douglass
Chloe Burns – Douglass
Lexi Johnson – Garrison
Jaiyah Hodge – Garrison
Chloe Randall – Martinsville
Briana Green – Nacogdoches
Shelby Brookshire – Woden
Hannah Hawkins – Woden
Meagan Johnson - Woden
Previous Game results:
2009:
Nacogdoches girls 49, Angelina girls 61
Nacogdoches boys 66, Angelina boys 72
2010:
Nacogdoches girls 36, Angelina girls 48
Nacogdoches boys 51, Angelina boys 72
2011:
Angelina girls 65, Nacogdoches girls 31
Angelina boys 84, Nacogdoches boys 53
2012:
Nacogdoches girls 28, Angelina girls 48
Nacogdoches boys 62, Angelina boys 73
2013:
Nacogdoches girls 72, Angelina girls 74
Nacogdoches boys 72, Angelina boys 78
2014:
Nacogdoches girls 67, Angelina girls 36
Nacogdoches boys 61, Angelina boys 54
2015:
Angelina girls 40, Nacogdoches girls 44
Angelina boys 70, Nacogdoches boys 66
2016:
Angelina girls 66, Nacogdoches girls 52
Angelina boys 69, Nacogdoches boys 57
2017
Angelina girls 57, Nacogdoches girls 44
Nacogdoches boys 71, Angelina boys 66
2018
Nacogdoches girls 54, Angelina girls 41
Nacogdoches boys 79, Angelina Boys 71
2019
Nacogdoches girls 54, Angelina girls 45
Nacogdoches boys 81, Angelina boys 75
