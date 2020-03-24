Lufkin police: Man shot in leg after suspect asked to ride with victim, friends

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - At 11:05 p.m. yesterday, officers were called about a shooting that had already occurred in the 600 block of Hoskins Avenue. The victim, Ricardo Solis, 19, had been shot in the left thigh.
Solis said he and two friends were in his friend’s vehicle when a man they knew only as “Bryant” walked up looking intoxicated. Solis said Bryant aggressively ask to ride around with them, and they told him they didn’t have enough gas to ride around.
Solis said Bryant then became agitated and said something like, “Do you need me to get my gun?” They told him to “go get it” and Bryant walked away.
Solis and one of his friends then got out of the vehicle, and his friend who owned the vehicle drove away to avoid any further conflict. Solis said he and the friend were standing in the street talking when Bryant returned with a revolver and fired in his direction.
Solis said he initially thought he had just been grazed, but after looking closer, he saw a through and through wound. He was taken to the hospital by a family member.
After Solis provided a suspect description and possible location where Bryant lived on Bell Street, officers went to the home. They made contact with the suspect and identified him as 21-year-old Bryant Hernandez. He was taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hernandez was in possession of a .38-caliber round at the time of his arrest. He claimed to have no knowledge of the incident.