Nacogdoches ISD begins weekday meal delivery routes for students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - School buses and district vehicles with Nacogdoches Independent School District hit the roads on Tuesday, but instead of carrying students, they were carrying meals.
The district launched its weekday meal delivery routes to provide meals to students at 38 locations who might otherwise go without.
Each morning, a bus will pull up to its assigned location and distribute a breakfast and lunch option to each student. Social distancing guidelines will remain in place to ensure the safety of students while picking up their meals, according to Les Linebarger, NISD’s executive director of communications and community engagement.
Linebarger added that arrival and departure times are fluid and will be subject to change depending on how well the locations are received.
The delivery route better ensures that more students are given the opportunity to receive a meal every weekday because transportation to curbside pickups can be difficult for some families.
For more information about delivery times and locations, you can find more on Nacogdoches ISD’s website.
In addition to the meal delivery routes, meals will continue to be available for pickup at Emeline Carpenter Elementary, Fredonia Elementary, Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary and the NISD Central Kitchen located on Hughes Street. Also beginning Tuesday, Mike Moses Middle School on Park Street will be added as a curbside pickup location.
