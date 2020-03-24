Salvation Army in Lufkin hosts drive-thru food pantry, meal service

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army’s Lufkin District is still open and providing basic needs for people in the community.
KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with Corps Officer Jenifer Phillips who says the organization is doing a drive-thru food pantry for those in need.
The Salvation Army will serve dinner via drive-thru and walk-ups from 4 to 5 p.m., Tuesday. Phillips says they will host the drive-thru food pantry every Tuesday and Thursday in partnership with the East Texas Food Bank.
She tells us all volunteers are following the CDC’s guidelines by practicing safe distancing and wearing personal protective equipment while dealing with food and the general public.
Phillips said since they usually have older people who volunteer, they are shorthanded as those volunteers stay home to prevent exposure to COVID-19. She says The Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to fill those gaps.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.