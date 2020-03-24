SFA ‘stitchers’ sew masks and caps for hospital staff

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital will have extra protective masks and caps thanks to volunteers in the Stephen F. Austin Theatre Department.
Custom protective ware is being made by “stitchers.” Most stitch from home. Their leader is Angela Bacarisse, a professor of design at SFA. The wardrobe room is where she sews. She collects the finished products for distribution to hospitals and hospices.
“The caps are the shape women have been using to cover their hair since the 17th century. So, it’s a real simple shape. I can make about six an hour,” Bacarisse said.
From Zoom, Barbara Blackwell, the Costume shop supervisor said, “I’m grateful to be able to do something to help. I hope it’s not needed. Honestly, but if it is a need,then we want to be ready.”
Art professor Lauren Selden shared remotely, “I’m so slow. I’m not anywhere near like these ladies because I’m an artist, and I really don’t know how to sew.”
The textile artist gives it the lumberjack try.
Donations of fabrics or talents can be made through the SFA Theatre Department.
