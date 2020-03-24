Tuesday’s Weather: Clearing skies this afternoon!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning and mostly cloudy skies. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two today, but most places will remain dry. In fact, by late afternoon, skies will begin to clear and a few lucky places will see the sunshine today! Those that don’t see the sun today, will definitely see the sunshine tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s are in the forecast for midweek. Clouds begin to increase again late Thursday into Friday. A slight chance for rain Friday afternoon becomes a little more likely with a cold front overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Showers will most likely end by afternoon on Saturday with skies clearing out once again. Temperatures this weekend will drop back into the lower to mid 70s.