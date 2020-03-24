Tuesday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloud cover will gradually decrease over the afternoon as temperatures warm to the low 80s. Overnight we will cool to the mid 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be great days to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. We will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures unseasonably warm, in the mid 80s. On Friday, clouds will slowly start to move back into our area bringing a slight chance for rain. A cold front will pass through on Saturday, dropping our temperatures to the low 70s with cloudy skies and showers. The rain and clouds will move out on Sunday, but we will stay in the low 70s. Monday, more rain is expected as temperatures return to average, in the upper 60s.