WEBXTRA: Little League delays season until May 11

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Little Leagues around the U.S. are continuing to face an uncertain future with the COVID-19 outbreak.
This week Lufkin, Rose Capital West, Rose Capital East and Crockett Merchants Little Leagues all announced they would be delaying until May 11.
The delay comes as a recommendation by Little League International in Williamsport, PA. Lufkin Parks and Recreation Director Michael Flinn said the leagues are being told that if the outbreak calms down before May 11 they could start up and these are just recommendations but not requirements by Little League international.
Flinn said in Lufkin they are working on an adjusted schedule that will most likely eliminate an opening day ceremony and instead the city could have a closing ceremony.
