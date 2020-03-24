Woodland Heights Medical Center updates visitation policy

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - From Woodland Heights Medical Center:
Out of an abundance of caution, Woodland Heights continues to put safeguards in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The health and safety of our community continues to be our priority.
Effective immediately, we are restricting all visitors from our hospital until further notice. Following are the exceptions:
- One visitor per maternity patient
- One visitor per pediatric patient
- One visitor per surgical patient
- Exception will be made for those visiting a patient on end-of-life care
These instances will all be validated before entry is granted, and all visitors will be given name badges. Patients and visitors need to continue to use the ER entrance and the cafeteria remains closed to all who are not employees or physicians. Clergy will still be available upon patient request.
We appreciate the understanding and compliance of our community.
