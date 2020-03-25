Canceled school proms leaving both families, small businesses with concerns

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Proms and graduations are on hold while the world deals with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Parents of the class of 2020 who put down payments on items for these traditional events are asking, “what now?”
And small businesses have to think about their customers, but are also struggling to keep sales going.
“Well, the school has officially canceled the prom and the only concern that I had is that, when we called to cancel the reservation for his tux for his prom,” said Roshunda Jenkins, the mother of a high school senior, “we couldn’t get a refund on our deposit. And the contract does say there are no refunds.”
Caitlyn Kirkland, Owner of Rubie & Jane Formal Wear in Lufkin, says they are offering store credit, but no cash refunds. Saying in a statement, “We are absolutely working with customers to reschedule their formal wear rentals to future dates and allowing longer payment periods for items on layaway.”
“This is, to me, one of the most exciting last three months as being a senior,” said Jenkins. “And I just feel like with everything not going well, because of this pandemic. I feel like the seniors should get, the ones that wanted their deposits back, I just feel like they should get it back.”
Rubie & Jane said, “We are a small, locally-owned and operated business and as with all other small businesses at this time, we are just praying to survive and be able to be open in the future.”
The store said they appreciate the community’s support these last seven years and ask for your ongoing support.
They are in the early stages of trying to host a prom event for the community to show support to students and families who were looking forward to the evening and to support all the small businesses impacted at this time.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.