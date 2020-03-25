First Alert: Flirting with record high temperatures as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be flirting with record high temperatures the next couple of days as a warm, south wind combines with lots of sunshine to boost our temperatures into the upper 80’s to near 90-degrees.
The record high for Thursday is 90 and it is 89 on Friday. Our forecast highs will be within a degree or two of those values.
These warm days will be aided by lots of sunshine and dry weather as we get a break from the storm track this the week. This will lead to many of you searching for those short sleeves and shorts in your dresser drawer as it will feel like late spring or early summer in East Texas.
Our next decent shot of rain will then return on Saturday when a cold front provides us with clouds and a 70% chance of passing rain showers. This front will have enough of a punch to cool us down and usher in some low humidity, making for some nice weather for Sunday as we get sun-filled skies to go along with highs dropping into the middle 70’s, which is more seasonal for this time of year.
As we transition into next week, however, it appears we will get right back into the storm track with rain chances ramping up on Monday and possibly lingering into Tuesday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.