Nacogdoches County health officials set up COVID-19 call center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Health officials in Nacogdoches County have set up a call center to help identify potential COVID-19 cases.
The call center was established through a partnership between the City of Nacogdoches, Nacogdoches County, Nacogdoches Medical Center, Excel ER, Stephen F. Austin State University, and Nacogdoches Memorial Health.
The COVID-19 call center is open for anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19, self-care instructions, health screenings, and testing information.
The call center is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number to call is (936) 468-4787. The Texas state line, which provides a similar resource, can be reached by dialing 211.
Health officials remind anyone who believes they may test positive for COVID-19 not to visit an emergency room or hospital, but to contact the call center or general healthcare provider.
