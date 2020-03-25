Nacogdoches County reports first positive COVID-19 case

By Jeff Awtrey | March 25, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 2:04 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office has learned of the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

“Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, and Excel ER in collaboration with Nacogdoches government officials and SFA School of Nursing are also announcing a call center and remote testing facility dedicated to COVID-19 concerns in Nacogdoches,” the office announced on Facebook.

Due to privacy laws, no information on the patient is being released.

