Nacogdoches County reports first positive COVID-19 case

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office has learned of the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
“Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, and Excel ER in collaboration with Nacogdoches government officials and SFA School of Nursing are also announcing a call center and remote testing facility dedicated to COVID-19 concerns in Nacogdoches,” the office announced on Facebook.
Due to privacy laws, no information on the patient is being released.
