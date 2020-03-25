Polk County judge issues stay-at-home order as a precaution due to COVID-19

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From Polk County Emergency Management:
Today, Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy issued an Executive Order (Order to Stay Home) out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of Polk County residents during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
This order requires individuals to remain at home or at a place of residence, with exceptions for essential work and activities. This order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 27, 2020 and shall be effective until 11:59 p.m. on April 3, 2020 until it is either rescinded, superseded, or amended pursuant to applicable law. Please see the attached order for further details.
In accordance with Government Code Section 418.108(h), after a declaration of local disaster by the County Judge, the jurisdiction and authority of the County Judge includes the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the County. Under Government Code 418.173, violations of the declaration of disaster and orders may be punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or imprisonment in the jail not to exceed 180 days.
