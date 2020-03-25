Texas Tech moving to Phase IV - Closed Campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - As of today, Texas Tech will begin transitioning into Phase IV of the Emergency Remote Work Status Operational Phases.
By the close of business Thursday, March 26, Texas Tech’s President is asking all faculty and staff to work from home and limit their presence on campus with the exception of positions that are mission critical. There is no longer a need for buildings to remain open. The main objective at this point is to have the majority of employees off campus to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.
Phase IV – Closed Campuses
Intent: On-campus operations restricted to critical functions only.
Personnel Status: During closed-campus operations, all team members “on duty, working remotely,” with exception of those positions designated as essential core*.
• Cancel all travel and events.
• Implement a hiring review approval committee
• Conduct all operations remotely, except for minimum workforce needed and approved by the Chancellor at the TTU System Administration and President at the respective university, including:
o Operate critical clinics as determined by respective Vice President and Deans.
o Operate Animal Resource Centers.
o Maintain buildings and equipment.
o Police Department and Security Guards.
o Other University-specific and TTU System Administration-specific positions.
*Essential core functions, including:
• Security
o Police Department
o Dispatch
• Environmental health and safety
• Food services (particularly if residence halls remain open)
• Marketing and Communications
• Vice President, Chief Information Officer
• Residence Life Director
• Managing Director of Employee Assistance Program
• Direct patient care providers
• Clinical department chairs
• Facilities, operations
• Budget accounting (emergency purchasing and processing authority)
• Human Resources (selected staff)
• Payroll and tax services
• President’s and Chancellor’s executive leadership
