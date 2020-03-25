WEBXTRA: Huntington ISD launches learning program for students at home

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington ISD launched its new learning program for students to work on educational courses at home.
KTRE’S T’Ebonie Tanner stopped by to speak with a few faculty members at Huntington Intermediate School. Principal Sandy Flowers said students are used to using Google Classroom on campus and will now do the same from home.
Parents and students can access the online programs through the Distance Learning tab on the Huntington ISD website.
Those who do not have internet access can pick up learning folders from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.