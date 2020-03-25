Wednesday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Plenty of sunshine is expected for this afternoon as temperatures make it to the mid 80s. Overnight we will cool to the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be a similar day, with clear skies and unseasonably warm temperatures. Cloudy skies will return on Friday with a slight chance for rain in the afternoon. More rain is expected on Saturday as a cold front passes through our area, dropping temperatures to the low 70s. Rain will move out on Sunday but low 70s will stick around. Monday and Tuesday will be similar days with cloudy skies, off and on showers, and upper 60s to low 70s.