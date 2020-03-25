What we know about the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the KLTV/KTRE viewing area.
Here’s what we know about the cases.
GREGG COUNTY (1 CASE)
- This case was announced on Tuesday, March 10. According to officials, the patient traveled within the continental United States and had mild symptoms. Officials said the patient came to an unspecified CHRISTUS Good Shepherd emergency room on Tuesday, March 3, and was isolated following a screening. Hospital officials said the patient spent 48 hours at their facility before being released in “good condition” on Thursday, March 5.
SMITH COUNTY (16 CASES)
- The first three cases were announced Friday, March 13. According to NET Health, all three patients had recently traveled outside of the United States. Two of the patients were connected, while a third was not. One patient was said to be in serious condition. Russell Hopkins, with NET Health, said they knew of people who had contact with the three COVID-19 patients. The three patients’ samples were tested on Thursday, March 12 at the Tyler testing lab.
- The fourth case of COVID-19 in Smith County was reported on the evening of Saturday, March 14. According to NET Health, the patient had recent domestic travel history, but contact tracing continued. In a news release, officials said the source of exposure was unknown.
- The fifth case was reported on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17. According to NET Health, the patient had direct exposure to a confirmed case in Smith County.
- The sixth, seventh, and eighth case of COVID-19 were reported on the afternoon of Friday, March 20. According to NET Health, these patients had recent travel history within Texas. Their test results were analyzed and confirmed by private labs. Community spread was confirmed in Smith County, according to city and county officials.
- The ninth and tenth case were reported on Saturday, March 21. According to NET Health, one of the patients was exposed due to community spread. The other patient was exposed through contact with a previously confirmed case in Smith County.
- The 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, March 24.
- The first COVID-19-related death in East Texas was confirmed Wednesday, March 25. According to the NET Health CEO, the patient was a 91-year-old man who died in a local hospital. The 15th and 16th cases were also announced at a press conference hosted by the City of Tyler. NET Health’s George Roberts also stated 13 of the 16 cases were in Tyler.
RUSK COUNTY (2 CASES)
- The first case was reported on the evening of Monday, March 16. According to Rusk County OEM, the patient recently traveled and is isolated at home.
- The 2nd case of COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday, March 24. Details were limited, according to the Rusk County OEM.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY (1 CASE)
- This case was reported on Wednesday, March 18. According to NET Health, the patient has a Murchison mailing address, but lives in Van Zandt County. Contact-tracing continues and the source of exposure is unknown.
HOPKINS COUNTY (1 CASE)
- This case was reported on Tuesday, March 24 by the Hopkins County Emergency Management. Additional details were not available.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY (1 CASE)
- The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, March 25.
UPSHUR COUNTY (*NO CASES)
- Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller originally reported a case of COVID-19 in the county on the evening of Friday, March 20. In an email sent on Sunday, March 22, Tefteller said the report he received was incorrect and the person does not live in Upshur County.
In many cases, officials did not release personal information like age, gender, or specific cities of residence. Cases of COVID-19 have also been reported outside of the KLTV/KTRE viewing area in Bowie, Cass, and Marion counties.