East Texas families go on ‘bear hunt’ scavenger during COVID-19 pandemic

(Source: Facebook/Dolce Bakeshop)
By Donna McCollum and Jeff Wright | March 26, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 2:48 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A little bit of cheer through a stuffed bear sitting in a window is helping bring a smile during unsettling times.

The ‘bear hunt’ trend is sweeping the country as homeowners and businesses are encouraged to place a bear within sight of those who pass by.

Originally, the practice was to give children to do during their walks with parents, but really, it’s fun for young and old.

KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum takes you on a bear hunt in Nacogdoches.

