East Texas Food Bank, T.L.L. Temple provide emergency food boxes in response to COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank has partnered with T.L.L. Temple Foundation to distribute emergency food assistance boxes.
The effort is in response to the increased need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The boxes are being distributed Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. They include dried beans, rice, pasta and canned meat, fruits and vegetables. Each box provides items for 20 meals.
To receive a free box, community members need to give their name, address and number of members in the household.
There is no paperwork or identification needed. Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can click here to visit the East Texas Food Bank’s website and click on the “find food” tab to get information on the nearest resources.
