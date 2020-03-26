First Alert: Record highs in jeopardy before a weekend cold front comes calling

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Record highs were in jeopardy today and will be again tomorrow as abundant sunshine will combine with warm, southerly winds to boost our temperatures to near 90-degrees on Friday afternoon, which is about fifteen degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
Our next decent shot of rain will then return on Saturday when a cold front provides us with clouds and a 70% chance of passing rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
This front will have enough of a punch to cool us down and usher in some low humidity, making for some nice weather for Sunday as we get sun-filled skies to go along with highs dropping into the middle 70’s, which is more seasonal for this time of year.
As we transition into next week, however, it appears we will get right back into the storm track with rain chances ramping up on Monday and possibly lingering into Tuesday as another storm system moves out of the Rockies and into the plains.
With a cool, dry, northerly breeze coming in behind another cold front on Tuesday, temperatures will not be as warm and will be more seasonal for this time of year as we round out the month of March and enter the month of April.
