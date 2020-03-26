Mandatory curfew set for Texarkana

According to a Facebook video, this applies to both sides of the state line.

Mandatory curfew set for Texarkana
(Source: Fred Gamble)
By Alex Onken | March 25, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:54 PM

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - A mandatory curfew is now set for both sides of the state line in Texarkana.

In a video posted by The City of Texarkana, Texas, the curfew starts every night at 10 p.m. and will end at 6 a.m.

CLICK HERE to watch KSLA News 12 live. Click Here to DOWNLOAD the KSLA News 12 app.

Joint Operations Center LIVE: COVID-19 Update for 03/25/20

Joint Operations Center LIVE: COVID-19 Update for 03/25/20 Here's a summary of the Mayors' message. In an effort to help control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community: There is now a mandatory curfew for everyone from 10p to 6a every night. The only exceptions are if you are travelling to and from work, the hospital, or the pharmacy. This is effective immediately. All hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, and tattoo studios inside Texarkana Texas must close by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 26. The City is suspending the issuance of itinerant vendor permits and revokes all those that have been already issued. This relates to door to door sales. We strongly encourage everyone to limit their face to face interaction with others. Gatherings are limited to groups of not more than 10 people. You should practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These same rules apply to both Texarkana Texas and Texarkana Arkansas.

Posted by The City of Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Exceptions are for people traveling to and from work, hospitals, or pharmacies. The curfew is effective immediately.

Those who would break the curfew face a citation, a fine of up to $500 and summons to court. This can be issued for each violation.

Also according to the video’s summary, all hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, and tattoo studios inside Texarkana, Texas must close by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

The City of Texarkana, Texas is also suspending the issuance of itinerant vendor permits and revokes all those that have been already issued — this relates to door to door sales.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.